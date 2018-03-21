Will fans care about spring football?

March 21, 2018
The time arguably is right for more football, not during football season but during the seasons when football isn’t normally played. With The Spring League in place and the XFL returning in 2020 and the Alliance of American Football announced for 2019, there will be plenty of options, soon.

The question is this: Will there be plenty of fans?

The Alliance of American Football specifically will posture itself as a complement to the NFL. “We want the players to do well,” AAF co-founder Bill Polian said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Every Alliance contract is going to carry with it an ‘out’ for any player who has an opportunity at any time to go to the NFL. We recognize we’re not in competition with the NFL. We hope what we do augments what the NFL is doing.”

That augmentation comes from giving players (and coaches, executives, and officials) an opportunity to develop at a lower level.

“We firmly believe the next Kurt Warner and Adam Vinatieri is out there,” Polian said. “We just have to find them and give them a chance.”

Polian, referring to players who parlayed stints in developmental leagues into rousing NFL success, is right. The challenge becomes giving them a chance to develop in a way that generates profit. If, after all, the NFL could implement a developmental league in a way that made sense (i.e., that made money), it would.

And as to the goal of finding the next Kurt Warner or Adam Vinatieri (or Brad Johnson, who’s taking the snap in the photo accompanying this item), it’s admirable but, from the NFL’s perspective, not necessary. NFL rosters are a zero-sum proposition; for every player who can’t make it in the NFL initially and who develops to the point where he can, he takes a job currently held by another NFL player. Thus, the NFL has no incentive to develop players not currently good enough to make it in the NFL, since there’s already an overabundance of willing participants.

The various spring leagues also will have more than enough interested players. The question becomes whether they’ll have more than enough interested fans. Or, more accurately, enough fans to make enough money to justify the ongoing investment.

That’s the key. Even with the buzz created by the return of the XFL, the core question is this: Would you invest your own money in the XFL or any other alternative football league? For most, the answer falls somewhere between “no” and “hell no.”

10 responses to "Will fans care about spring football?

  1. Yes! I would love Spring football. Don’t care about college basketball outside of March Madness. The NBA has become too boring and predictable, (Cavs vs Warriors in the finals, again?), and baseball isn’t even watchable until the playoffs. And, as much as I try I just can’t care about the NHL.

  4. Will fans care about spring football is an extremely vague question.
    Will the X millions of NFL fans jump right on board with a spring football league? No
    I don’t think that is the motivation of the leagues. They know they wont compare to the NFL, they’re just looking for a slice of the fans to become their fans.

    There are definitely enough football fans out there to have a spring football league, if run properly, survive. Not 3 though, so if there is going to be a league that makes it there will definitely be some consolidation til there is one league remaining.

  5. Only if Birmingham has a team. Every classic Spring football league requires a team playing in a decrepit Legions Field with a sprinkling of attendance on a grey, blustery and cold March afternoon – a hallmark of Spring football.

  6. If it is similar to the way the NFL is played and it is played during the NFL offseason I think it will be successful. When I was a kid I loved the usfl and was a big fan. When Trump got involved and ruined the league and it folded I was extremely disappointed.

  7. Ya know, I am sure there are gonna be a lot of people with negative attitudes about the new leagues. But if they get rid of the politics and crazy rules and just let the guys play football. I for one will watch it. And considering how much Direct TV is raising the prices of the package, seems like a logical choice.

  8. Sure there is incentive for the NFL to develop players in the spring. You’ll get a better product on the field in the fall.

    Literally every other pro sport has professional D leagues and fixed roster sizes. They also focus on bringing fans the best product and stay true to the rules of the game.

    To say there is no value in developing players is a greedy approach in which you care only about extra cash and nothing about the quality of the product. Eventually, that business model folds on itself.

    I think the NFL is scared that this league will somehow disrupt their Monopoly. I’m not saying this could ever compete with the NFL, but that won’t stop them from being afraid of losing an ounce of control in the current system.

  10. To correct a prior comment: EVERYTHING is better than Baseball – EVERYTHING. 😉

    But seriously, Football in the Springs? Yes, please!

