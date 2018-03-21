Willie Snead visiting Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens have agreed to deals with three wide receivers and signed two since the start of free agency, but they aren’t done looking for help for their passing game.

PFT has confirmed Adam Schefter of ESPN’s report that Willie Snead will be visiting with the team. Snead was tendered by the Saints as a restricted free agent, but they used the lowest tender so there will be no compensation heading back to New Orleans should they decide against matching a deal with Ravens or anyone else.

Snead served a three-game suspension to open last season and only caught eight passes for 92 yards in the 11 games he played in 2017. He had 141 catches over the previous two seasons in New Orleans, however.

Baltimore agreed to terms with John Brown and Ryan Grant early in free agency, but rescinded their four-year deal with Grant after failing him on his physical. They quickly signed Michael Crabtree to a three-year deal after things fell apart with Grant.