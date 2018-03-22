An NFL free agent admits it’s about the money, for a change

Getty Images

Avery Williamson deserves credit.

Not for being a solid run-stopping linebacker, or the kind of player who will make any defense better.

No, Avery Williamson is a warrior for truth.

The former Titans linebacker was asked why he chose the Jets in free agency, and he gave the best possible answer.

“They had the better deal,” Williamson said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “At the end of the day, it’s definitely about playing a sport that you love, but you’ve got to make sure that you can benefit financially from it. . . . The Jets had the better deal.”

The Jets dropped a three-year, $22.5 contract on Williamson, which included $16 million. That was enough to make them the pick among the four teams he was considering.

The Jets made him a priority in free agency, and they paid a premium for it to land him. He’s still learning about their defense and how he fits into it, but they have the benefit of knowing he’s going to give an honest assessment.