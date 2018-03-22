Bears re-sign Sherrick McManis

Getty Images

The Bears have re-signed core special teams player Sherrick McManis to a two-year deal, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Three other teams pursued McManis, per Biggs, but elected to return to Chicago for a seventh season.

McManis, 30, led the Bears with 269 snaps on special teams despite missing three games. He tied Benny Cunningham with 12 tackles on special teams, and McManis also blocked a field goal and recovered a fumble.

He was a special teams captain last season.

McManis has made 80 tackles on special teams since the Bears acquired him from the Texans in a 2012 trade for fullback Tyler Clutts.