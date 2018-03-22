Brock Osweiler slated to visit Dolphins

Getty Images

There’s been a lot of speculation about whether the Dolphins will draft a quarterback early in this year’s draft, but they need to address the backup spot under any circumstances.

Matt Moore has been in that role for the last six years, but is currently a free agent and there haven’t been any signs of an imminent return to Miami. Another quarterback with ties to head coach Adam Gase may be in the mix, however.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that Brock Osweiler will visit with the team on Friday.

Osweiler entered the league as a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2012 and Gase was Denver’s quarterbacks coach that year. He moved up to offensive coordinator the next season and worked with Osweiler until leaving for the same job with the Bears before the 2015 season.

Osweiler returned to Denver last season after flopping as the starter with the Texans in 2016 and made four starts for the Broncos. He was 96-of-172 with five touchdowns and five interceptions in six overall appearances.