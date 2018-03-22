Broncos sent scout to see Johnny Manziel, of course

Getty Images

John Elway is apparently serious about that search for quarterbacks and exploring all his options. Except when he isn’t.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos sent a scout to San Diego to watch Johnny Manziel’s throwing session today, which Klis cites as Elway’s commitment to “explore all options” at the position.

Sure. Other than that one guy.

That one guy Elway once tried to trade for, met with twice, and didn’t make the move only because the guy wouldn’t take a pay cut. That one guy who has given away $1 million of his own money despite the fact he’s unemployed. That one guy who started in a Super Bowl, and was beloved and respected by his teammates while he had a job.

That guy, he’s not interested in.

The guy who flamed out in Cleveland, ditched the team for a trip to Vegas, admitted to self-medicating, and was investigated for a domestic incident involving his ex-girlfriend, the Broncos are interested in.

That guy, Elway needs to find out more about. Because he’s prepared to explore all his options to improve his quarterback position.