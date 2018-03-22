Bucs add JPP in trade with Giants

Getty Images

The Giants are no longer down with JPP. (I couldn’t resist.)

Jason Pierre-Paul, a former first-round pick of the Giants whose career was derailed by an offseason fireworks mishap in 2015, has been traded to the Buccaneers, PFT has confirmed.

Adam Schefter of ESPN, who was sued by Pierre-Paul for posting one of his medical records on social media, first reported the news. The Giants receive a 2018 third-round pick and a 2018 fourth-round pick in exchange for Pierre-Paul and a 2018 fourth-round pick.

Pierre-Paul is under contract through 2020. His base salary of $11.25 million for 2018 is fully guaranteed. The Giants will absorb a $15 million by trading him, based on the remaining proration of his $20 million signing bonus from a contract signed last year.