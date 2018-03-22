Bucs G.M.: Pierre-Paul “will make an immediate impact”

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are understandably excited after this morning’s trade for defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, their latest move in an attempt to overhaul the league’s least-effective pass rush.

After dealing their third round pick (69th overall) and fourth-rounder (108th) to the Giants in exchange for Pierre-Paul and a fourth-rounder (102nd), the Bucs were pumped to bring the veteran pass-rusher back home to Florida.

“Jason is an elite-level edge rusher who will make an immediate impact on our defense,” Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said, via the team’s website. “We are adding a two-time Pro Bowler who is passionate about the game and has established himself as one of the league’s premier defensive ends. Jason is an incredibly hard-working playmaker on the defensive front with a unique skill set that allows him to stay on the field in both rushing and passing situations.”

He’s the fourth-addition to the line so far this offseason, along with defensive end Vinny Curry and defensive tackles Beau Allen and Mitch Unrein. They also attempted to trade for Robert Quinn and Michael Bennett before finally finding a deal.

Of course, they needed the help, as they were last in the league in sacks last year with 22, and their top defensive end (Will Clarke) had 2.5.

Pierre-Paul had 8.5 sacks last year and 58.5 in his career, and they only (everything’s relative) owe him $39.5 million for the next three years. If he continues to play at the level Licht believes he’s capable of, that will be a bargain.