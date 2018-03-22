Cardinals claim Cobi Hamilton off waivers

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they have claimed wide receiver Cobi Hamilton off waivers from the Texans.

Hamilton, 27, entered the league as a sixth-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2013 out of Arkansas. He spent time with the Bengals, Eagles, Dolphins and Panthers before hooking on with Pittsburgh in 2016.

With the Steelers, Hamilton played 11 games with eight starts.

He played three games with Houston in 2017 after beginning the season on the practice squad.

In 14 career games, including nine starts, Hamilton has made 18 catches for 242 yards and two touchdowns.