Cardinals re-sign Daniel Munyer

The Cardinals announced they have re-signed offensive lineman Daniel Munyer to a one-year contract.

Munyer earned a spot on the roster last season and played in one game for the Cardinals before being placed on injured reserve with a toe injury on November 6.

He originally joined Arizona’s practice squad in 2016 after playing in one regular-season game and one playoff contest with the Chiefs in 2015.

Munyer, 26, entered the league in Kansas City in 2015 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Colorado and split his rookie season between the Chiefs’ active roster and practice squad.

He will start the offseason program third on the depth chart behind starter A.Q. Shipley and backup Evan Boehm. Munyer also played guard in college.