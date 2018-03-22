Case against Zay Jones reportedly dropped for insufficient evidence

Getty Images

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office will not pursue vandalism charges against Bills receiver Zay Jones because of insufficient evidence, Mike Rodak of ESPN reports.

Jones was arrested Monday after a bizarre fight with his brother.

TMZ posted footage of a naked Jones struggling with his brother, Vikings receiver Cayleb Jones, at a Los Angeles apartment building. Zay yells, “I’m going to fight for Jesus,” before witnesses said Cayleb attempted to stop Zay from jumping out a 30th floor window.

Zay broke free, according to TMZ, and entered a public balcony area, where he smashed his foot through a window. Photos showed blood on the floors and windows.

Jones’ father, former Cowboys linebacker Robert Jones, tweeted Zay is “gonna be fine.”