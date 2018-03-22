Chiefs sign Damien Williams

Getty Images

The Chiefs have added a player to their backfield.

Agent Ian Greengross announced on Thursday that his client Damien Williams has signed with Kansas City. No terms of the deal were announced.

Williams visited with the Chiefs recently and found a fit on a team that also has Kareem Hunt, Charcandrick West, Spencer Ware and Akeem Hunt at running back.

Williams spent the last four years with the Dolphins and set career highs with 46 carries and 181 rushing yards last season. Williams also caught 20 passes and has 85 career catches as a receiver out of the backfield. He was also a regular on special teams in Miami, which should aid his bid for a role with the Chiefs this year.