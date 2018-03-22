Corey Grant signs tender with Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars have secured running back Corey Grant‘s return for the 2018 season.

That return may not have been in doubt once they used a second-round restricted free agent tender on Grant earlier this month. That would have required any team interested in signing Grant to send a second-round pick to Jacksonville in addition to getting him to agree to a contract that the Jaguars wouldn’t match.

All of that is moot now. Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Grant has signed the tender and is now set to make $2.9 million this season.

Grant has been a key special teams player for Jacksonville while seeing limited time on offense over the last two seasons. He did well in that time last season, rushing 30 times for 248 yards and two touchdowns and Chris Ivory‘s departure could open more of an offensive role for Grant in 2018.