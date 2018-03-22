Cowboys finally restructure Travis Frederick’s contract

Getty Images

The Cowboys finally restructured Travis Frederick‘s contract, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. A report last week said they would restructure his deal, but the Cowboys didn’t need the room until Thursday after coming to terms with linebacker Joe Thomas and receiver Deonte Thompson in the past 24 hours.

Dallas turned most of Frederick’s $10 million base salary into a signing bonus, freeing up $7 million in cap space.

The Pro Bowl center was scheduled to count $13.2 million against the cap before the restructure.

The Cowboys still have their eye on other free agent signings after bringing in eight players this week, and they remain hopeful of long-term deals for DeMarcus Lawrence and Zack Martin.