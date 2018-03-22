Cowboys sign Deonte Thompson

Getty Images

The Cowboys spent time with a few receivers this week and they signed one of them on Thursday.

Agent David Canter announced that his client Deonte Thompson has agreed to a deal with Dallas. He joins linebacker Joe Thomas additions to the Cowboys roster this week.

Thompson joined the Bills after playing five games for the Bears last season and caught 27 passes for 430 yards and a touchdown in his 11 appearances for Buffalo. He has 77 catches for 1,032 yards and four touchdowns since entering the league with the Ravens in 2012.

The Cowboys now have Thompson, Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley to go with Dez Bryant at wide receiver.