Daniel McCullers re-signs with Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers are bringing back defensive lineman Daniel McCullers.

McCullers hit unrestricted free agency last week, but will remain in Pittsburgh for at least one more year. Agent Chad Speck announced that his client agreed to a deal on Thursday.

McCullers joined the Steelers as a sixth-round pick in the 2014 draft and played in 42 games during his first four NFL seasons. He had 28 tackles and 1.5 sacks in those appearances, almost all of which came as a reserve on the interior of the defensive line.

With McCullers back, the Steelers have all six defensive linemen who saw time for them last season under contract for the 2018 season as well.