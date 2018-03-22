Derrick Shelby back to Falcons on one-year deal

Getty Images

The Falcons released defensive end Derrick Shelby early this month, but he won’t be signing with another team for the 2018 season.

Shelby’s agent David Canter announced that his client has signed a new one-year deal with the Falcons. Shelby took visits with the Seahawks and Browns after being released.

Shelby signed a four-year deal with the Falcons before the 2016 season and played in six games that year before tearing his Achilles. He returned to play in every game and make 14 starts last season, recording 30 tackles and a sack in the process.

The Falcons have seen free agent defensive linemen Adrian Clayborn and Dontari Poe leave for other teams since free agency opened.