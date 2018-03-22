Dolphins sign Frank Gore

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 22, 2018, 3:41 PM EDT
Frank Gore is going home.

Gore, the longtime veteran running back who was born in Miami, grew up in the area and played college ball for the Miami Hurricanes, has signed with the Dolphins.

It’s a one-year deal for Gore, who will turn 35 in May and may only have one more year left in him. Gore started all 16 games last season for the Colts and had 961 rushing yards, but his average of 3.68 yards per carry was a career low. It’s impressive that Gore has gone on for this long, but he might not be able to keep playing beyond 2018.

If this does turn out to be his last year, it’s fitting that he could end his career in Miami, playing for his hometown team. After 10 seasons with the 49ers and three with the Colts, Gore’s 14th NFL season will be in his hometown.

Gore is fifth in NFL history with 14,026 rushing yards and should pass Curtis Martin (14,101) for fourth place within the first week or two of the season. At that point he’d be behind only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton and Barry Sanders in NFL history.

31 responses to “Dolphins sign Frank Gore

  3. Gore is the only “Non-Franchise” RB in the Top Five; the rest of those guys are there because they were phenomenal backs who carried their teams. Gore is there because he has played forever.

  4. nhpats says:
    March 22, 2018 at 3:45 pm
    From the woeful Colts to the nosediving Dolphins. Is this an upgrade?

    ——————————-
    From cornfields to a beach, so yes.

  7. “From the woeful Colts to the nosediving Dolphins. Is this an upgrade?”

    Well, he does get to play at home, in the land of palm trees, swimming pools, and no state tax.

    Enjoy your Nor’easter!

  10. According to Pat fans, the AFC East isn’t a cupcake division, but also according to Pat fans, any team in the AFC East sucks. I suppose which ever fits their narrative for the argument at the time haha

  12. Lots of disrespect being shown to a great player. To come back and even have a career with what he went through in college is an achievement in of itself. Then do what he has done in the pros at his position speaks volumes about the player.

    Well done Frank Gore you are having a hell of a career!

  15. crush22 says:
    March 22, 2018 at 3:51 pm
    Right off the bat….
    Patsie* girls continue their obsession with the Colts.
    Quite embarrassing.

    ——————-
    Honestly this is about the Dolphins not the Colts. But over have the comments are guys trying to troll on the Pats so I think its clear where the obsession lies.

  17. This Patriots fan wishes you well in Miami, Frank. I’ve always been a fan of yours. You’ve quietly gone about your business and been incredibly successful and resilient through your career. It’s quite impressive, especially north of 30. Thank you for the memories, sir.

  19. all you haters ar so ignorant it’s comical. frank gore deserves a spot in canton, bar none. dude’s a freak even today.

  22. Wellman says:
    March 22, 2018 at 4:07 pm
    crush22 says:
    March 22, 2018 at 3:51 pm
    Right off the bat….
    Patsie* girls continue their obsession with the Colts.
    Quite embarrassing.

    ——————-
    Honestly this is about the Dolphins not the Colts. But over have the comments are guys trying to troll on the Pats so I think its clear where the obsession lies.
    _______
    Uh-Huh.
    You either don’t read their comments on EVERY article, or you’re new here.
    Which is it?

  23. Gore ran for over 950 yard the past 3 years for the Colts with no QB and no O-line. If he does anything close to that it will be a great signing.

  25. So this is a story about one of the best running backs and best guys in the NFL over there past decade in a half landing with his home town team to finish his career, help Drake grow as a RB and help the team…. Yet people only want to comment on the Dolphins or the Colts, or you have Patriots fans in here taking about how bad the signing is because their team has never made any bad signings.

    Goes to show the level of intelligence some fans have.

  30. Why would the Dolphins want to get older & slower? South Florida is one big retirement community but an NFL team shouldn’t be.

