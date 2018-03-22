Dolphins sign Frank Gore

Getty Images

Frank Gore is going home.

Gore, the longtime veteran running back who was born in Miami, grew up in the area and played college ball for the Miami Hurricanes, has signed with the Dolphins.

It’s a one-year deal for Gore, who will turn 35 in May and may only have one more year left in him. Gore started all 16 games last season for the Colts and had 961 rushing yards, but his average of 3.68 yards per carry was a career low. It’s impressive that Gore has gone on for this long, but he might not be able to keep playing beyond 2018.

If this does turn out to be his last year, it’s fitting that he could end his career in Miami, playing for his hometown team. After 10 seasons with the 49ers and three with the Colts, Gore’s 14th NFL season will be in his hometown.

Gore is fifth in NFL history with 14,026 rushing yards and should pass Curtis Martin (14,101) for fourth place within the first week or two of the season. At that point he’d be behind only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton and Barry Sanders in NFL history.