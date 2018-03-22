EJ Manuel re-signs with Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson earlier this week, but that was not a signal that EJ Manuel‘s time in Oakland had reached its end.

The Raiders announced that Manuel re-signed with the team on Thursday.

Manuel joined the Raiders last year after four seasons with the Bills. He relieved Derek Carr after Carr hurt his back in Week Four and started in a Week Five loss to the Ravens, going 24-of-43 for 265 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the two appearances.

The 2013 first-round pick joins Johnson and Connor Cook on the depth chart as backup options for Carr.