Eric DeCosta: It’s never too soon to take a quarterback

Eric DeCosta won’t be taking over as the General Manager for the Ravens until after the 2018 season, but current G.M. Ozzie Newsome’s longtime right-hand man doesn’t need a promotion to have a role in deciding what Baltimore does in this year’s draft.

One question that the Ravens face is whether to draft a quarterback with an eye on taking over for Joe Flacco at some time in the future. Owner Steve Bisciotti said earlier this year that the team has bigger issues to deal with, but Flacco has thrown 52 touchdowns and 40 interceptions over the last three seasons and it’s financially feasible to part ways after next season.

That’s led some to wonder if the Ravens might make a bigger addition to the depth chart. DeCosta isn’t ruling anything out, including using the team’s first-round pick in that direction.

“If we really like the guy and he’s there, it’s not soon enough,” DeCosta told the team’s website when asked if it’s ever too soon to draft a quarterback.

With Ryan Mallett hitting free agency, the Ravens need a backup for Flacco one way or another. We’ll see next month if that’s all they get or if they add someone with the potential for a bigger role down the road.