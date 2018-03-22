Eric Reid says he’s not planning to kneel during anthem

Posted by Josh Alper on March 22, 2018, 5:16 PM EDT
Safety Eric Reid said in December that he understood that teams might not sign him as a free agent this offseason because he knelt during the playing of the national anthem the last two years, adding “that’s OK with me” if teams do pass because he did what he felt was right.

Whether it’s because he joined Colin Kaepernick in protests against racial inequality and police brutality in 2016 or the general slow activity for safeties on the open market, Reid’s had a quiet first week-plus of free agency. The 2013 49ers first-round pick mocked “the notion that I can be a great signing for your team for cheap” last week and reiterated on Thursday that he’s “OK no matter what happens” in free agency.

Reid, who was watching his brother Justin at Stanford’s Pro Day, also said that he’s not planning to continue taking a knee when and if he does sign with a team for the 2018 season.

“I’m just going to consider different ways to be active, different ways to bring awareness to the issues of this country to improve on,” Reid said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I don’t think it’ll be in the form of protesting during the anthem. And I said ‘during’ because it’s crazy to me that the narrative got changed to we were protesting the anthem, because that wasn’t the case. But I think we’re going to take a different approach to how to be active.”

Reid said his agent has spoken to a couple of teams, but no deals have been offered and no visits have been arranged at this point. 49ers General Manager John Lynch was also at Stanford Thursday and spoke to Reid before telling reporters that he expects “things starting to shake for” the safety in the near future. Lynch added he’s “monitoring [Reid’s situation] closely” while adding “never say never” about the prospect of a return to the team.

26 responses to “Eric Reid says he’s not planning to kneel during anthem

  2. They need to take the national anthem out of sports and keep the kick offs in-
    way too much extra garbage in this product, especially the music at halftime-

  4. Take a knee during the anthem, you’re perceived as protesting the USA and the anthem! Protest at city hall or a police dept, may be perceived as protesting police!

  6. “And I said ‘during’ because it’s crazy to me that the narrative got changed to we were protesting the anthem, because that wasn’t the case.”

    It’s impossible to separate the two. You were on you knee DURING the anthem…doesn’t matter what your narrative was. Many veterans, many loved ones of veterans took offense to that specific action.

    Fact is, you all choose the anthem vs the parking lot before the game or a locker room interview after the game because you knew the amount of eyeballs would be greatest and there would be incredible noise stirred up, which can’t hurt if your goal is to bring attention. Bad press is not always better than no press…remember that while you and CK sit this year.

  9. Well there you go. People actually realizing there is a right and a wrong place for everything. During working hours and in front of millions of viewers is not the right time. IMO. All it accomplished was driving a wedge deeper into the issue.

    While any employee is wearing a uniform displaying the company name there is no reason to embarrass ones self or his company. Nothing was gained or accomplished by kneeling other then their employer losing profits. People are in business to make money not friends

  11. 1. Might want to look up “too little too late”

    2. You had everyone’s attention after taking a knee, then took a knee on taking action

    3. Safety market has been very soft…all unsigned safeties might be SOL until after the draft

  12. Good because it doesn’t accomplish what you were hoping it would… If you want to help out with societies problems, disrespecting the flag/anthem/USA is NOT the way to do that.

  14. So they all took a knee until the owners gave them a payday to be quiet and chipped off some to their causes, which when distributed amongst the many charities among the many players will do nothing. And suddenly, the world’s problems went away and standing for the flag was cool.

  15. free to kneel, free to say whatever you want. That’s what makes our country great. Oh and free not to pay millions to anyone or anything that is bad for business as well.

  16. There is a lot of offseason left. He should just hang tight. I know his on field contributions had slipped but hes not fully washed up either. He is the sort of player teams are going to want to look at after they get their rosters set to where they are then looking for what holes they still need to plug or add a little more depth. Thats when the roles he slots into will start appearing. He should not make the mistake of turning it into a media storm that no one was snapping him up in the first week as that can scare away teams that might have otherwise looked at him.

  18. So he does care about the consequences of his actions. This guy is so convoluted it’s confusing.

  20. People make mistakes..maybe he has learned there are better ways to to help solve what he thinks is a problem. Seems reasonable.

  21. It’s more than that. WAY more than that.

    These kneelers are in a victim-mentality mindset. People with victim mentalities:
    —Blame other people for their mistakes and failings
    —Cannot be intellectually honest about themselves or the world they live in.
    —Routinely underperform.
    —Are argumentative and a headache to anyone around them.
    —Oftentimes are off-topic and less work-focused than those around them.

    These are just a few of the reasons why people like this go unsigned. Who in the world wants people like that in your organization?

  22. Hope the Packers sign this man. Anyone offended by someone taking a knee during the anthem needs to stop being so brittle. Thank God out forefathers and vets out fighting for this great land aren’t so easily offended. When did this country turn into a bunch of sallies?This man stood up for what he felt was right. Wish more people did that. Kneeling has got nothing to do with verteran support or being anti- American- in fact it’s probably one of the MOST American things a person can do. 1st Amendment protects this.

  26. A person protesting at their place of employment will result in consequences, especially when their protest topic has absolutely nothing to do with their place of employment. There’s a time and a place, and at the office isn’t the time or the place. Doesn’t matter if your employer is the NFL, Taco Bell, 99 Cent Store, or otherwise…you have to kinda expect to get terminated by your boss as a result of causing a scene and being a liability. Moral of the story, be careful what you ask for.

