Frank Gore visiting the Dolphins today

Getty Images

Frank Gore has already been excellent in Miami.

Now, he’s at least considering trying it again.

PFT has confirmed that the veteran running back is visiting the Dolphins today, returning to the scene of his college stardom.

Of course, Gore left the University of Miami after the 2004 season, and has racked up 14,026 yards in the NFL since. That means he’s both accomplished and old, as he turns 35 in May.

But the Dolphins could use some ballast, both in terms of the offense and the locker room. And adding a player so widely respected could only be a good thing for a team that’s been in constant flux.

The Dolphins traded bell cow back Jay Ajayi in midseason last year, and don’t have a regular they can count on. Gore could change that.