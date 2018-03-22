Giants release Dwayne Harris

Getty Images

The Giants opened Thursday by trading defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to the Buccaneers and they said farewell to another veteran in the afternoon.

The Giants announced that they have released wide receiver/kick returner Dwayne Harris. The move clears $2.45 million in cap space for the Giants, who had just over $3.4 million in room according to the latest update from the NFLPA.

Harris fractured his foot in the fifth game of last season, which was a bad one for the receiving corps as Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall were also lost for the season due to injuries suffered against the Chargers. Harris didn’t catch any passes in those games, but had been serving as the kickoff and punt returner for the Giants.

He held those roles for most of his three seasons with the team and also set career-highs with 35 catches for 396 yards and four touchdowns during the 2015 season.