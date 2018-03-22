Ike Taylor out at NFL Network

Getty Images

Previously suspended by NFL Network pending an investigation regarding allegations raised in a sexual harassment lawsuit, analyst Ike Taylor no longer is employed by NFL Network.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Taylor’s tenure with the league-owned broadcasting operation has ended.

Taylor, a former Steelers cornerback, was suspended along with former NFL running back Marshall Faulk and former NFL fullback Heath Evans after Jami Cantor’s lawsuit was amended to specifically accuse them of misconduct in the workplace.

It’s unclear whether Taylor left voluntarily or involuntarily, and there’s no update for now on the status of Faulk and Evans. An NFL Network spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.