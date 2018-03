Getty Images

The Jaguars re-signed exclusive rights free agent Ben Koyack, Ryan O’Halloran of the Jacksonville Times Union reports.

Jacksonville tendered Koyack on March 12.

Koyack, a seventh-round pick in 2015, spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He has appeared in 30 games over the past two seasons, with 10 starts.

Last season, he caught five passes for 38 yards and no touchdowns.