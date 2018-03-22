Jalen Ramsey: Losing Aaron Colvin is “definitely going to hurt us”

Getty Images

The Jaguars secondary will look different from the one that helped them allow the fewest passing yards in the league last season.

Slot cornerback Aaron Colvin left for the Texans in free agency after landing a four-year, $34 million deal with Jacksoville’s AFC South rivals. Jalen Ramsey said he’s “happy as hell” that his former partner at cornerback for the Jaguars signed that kind of deal, but acknowledged that his old team is going to miss him during the 2018 season.

“That’s going to hurt us,” Ramsey said, via the Florida Times-Union. “We’re going to have to try to figure out a way to mend that hole just a little bit. But it’s definitely going to hurt us. It’s going to hurt us that he went to one of our rival teams.”

How much Colvin’s loss hurt the Jaguars will be determined in part by how well D.J. Hayden does after signing with the team last week. If the rest of the defense remains at the same level they were at last season, anything other than a total disaster should leave the Jaguars in good shape as they try to defend their AFC South title.