Jets CEO isn’t meddling in quarterback search

When Browns owner Jimmy Haslam turned up at Southern Cal quarterback Sam Darnold‘s pro day workout yesterday, it sparked reasonable concerns about his level of involvement in a process his team hasn’t previously gotten right under his leadership.

At least the Jets don’t have to worry about that as they search for the same kind of answer at the position.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Jets CEO and chairman Christopher Johnson is not accompanying the team’s football decision-makers as they make the rounds of private workouts with the top four quarterbacks in the draft — Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, and Baker Mayfield.

The Jets have already traded up to the third overall selection, where they should be able to land a quarterback — or the top player at another position.

Johnson, who took the reins of the team from his brother after Woody Johnson was named ambassador to the United Kingdom, apparently had scheduling issues which prevented him from making the trips. And if he isn’t going to make all of them, it’s better not to turn up at any, since it would be interpreted as interest or a preference.

By Haslam making himself visible yesterday — he was seen chatting with Darnold’s family in the stands — it helps create the impression that the Browns may have a preference for Darnold, whether that’s the case or not.

The Jets have fallen into this trap before. Woody Johnson attended the team’s predraft workout and dinner with quarterback Mark Sanchez in 2009, accompanying coach Rex Ryan and General Manager Mike Tannenbaum, before they traded up to take Sanchez fifth overall.