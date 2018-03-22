Jets, Terrelle Pryor finalize a deal

Getty Images

Terrelle Pryor has a new team.

The quarterback turned receiver has a deal in place with the Jets, as reported by Calvin Watkins of Newsday.

Pryor, acquired as a quarterback by the Raiders in the third round of the 2011 supplemental draft, joins the Jets after an injury-marred season in Washington. The year before that — his first full season as a receiver — resulted in more than 1,000 receiving yards as a member of the Browns.

The Seahawks and Browns also showed interest in Pryor. It’s unclear whether he signed another one-year deal, or whether it’s a multi-season commitment.

He joins a depth chart the includes the likes of Jermaine Kearse and Robby Anderson.