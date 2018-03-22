Jets working out Josh Rosen Thursday

Getty Images

It’s private workout season for the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft and Josh Rosen will check another team off the list.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reported on Wednesday that Rosen will work out for the Jets and Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that workout will take place on Thursday. Rosen has also worked out for the Giants, Browns and Bills in recent days.

Head coach Todd Bowles is expected to be in attendance along with General Manager Mike Maccagnan, who also attended Rosen’s workout at UCLA’s Pro Day. The Jets contingent will then head to Wyoming on Friday for Josh Allen‘s Pro Day before hitting Norman, Oklahoma to work out Baker Mayfield this weekend.

The Jets moved up to the No. 3 pick in a trade with the Colts last weekend and many expect they made the move to improve their chances of landing their desired quarterback in this year’s draft.