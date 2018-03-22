LaDarius Gunter visits 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers continued to look at potential additions to their secondary on Thursday.

General Manager John Lynch told reporters at Stanford’s Pro Day that the team met with cornerback Ladarius Gunter. They also met with defensive back Jaylen Watkins earlier this week and signed cornerback Richard Sherman shortly after he was released by the Seahawks.

Gunter opened last season with the Packers, but was waived after playing in one game. He landed with the Panthers and saw action in four more games for Carolina. Gunter was a starter at corner for Green Bay in 2016 and had 54 tackles and two forced fumbles.

The Panthers opted not to tender Gunter as a restricted free agent, but Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer reported this week that they have spoken to him since rescinding their deal with Bashaud Breeland due to a failed physical.