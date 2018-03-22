Latest Odell Beckham video is totally innocent

Getty Images

There’s another Odell Beckham Jr. video.

But the Giants and their fans can relax, this is one of him dancing at a wedding, and is totally innocent and not at all concerning.

Via the New York Daily News, model Chanel Iman, the wife of Giants teammate Sterling Shepard posted a video of Beckham leading the groomsmen in a dance at their wedding.

There’s no indication from the video that his surgically repaired ankle is bothering him in the slightest (such that his Dirty Dancing video with Eli Manning didn’t quell those concerns).

And there were absolutely no French instagram models, pizzas or unusually colored cigarettes in this video, which should allow the Giants a sigh of relief.