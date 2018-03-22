Maurice Hurst gets clearance to play football

Getty Images

Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst was prevented from working out at the Scouting Combine after a physical examination revealed that he suffers from a heart condition. Hurst will work out instead at the Michigan Pro Day on Friday.

Hurst has received clearance to play football from cardiologists at the University of Michigan and at Harvard, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The real question is whether Hurst will receive clearance from NFL doctors before a team invests a draft pick in selecting him. Hurst undoubtedly will return to Indianapolis next month for the medical re-check. He also could be evaluated more carefully by teams that bring him in for a pre-draft visit.

Hurst said after the issue arose at the Scouting Combine that an EKG revealed an irregular heartbeat, and that the same thing had happened once before while at Michigan. It’s hard to know what the issue was and what the prognosis is without seeing his medical records. Chances are that those records won’t be posted on anyone’s Twitter feed, at least not without the express written consent of Hurst.