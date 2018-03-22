Mike Pouncey “always dreamed” of playing with QB like Philip Rivers

Getty Images

Center Mike Pouncey moved quickly to sign with the Chargers after being released by the Dolphins this month despite interest from several other teams.

Pouncey’s explanation for that rapid decision centered on one of his new teammates. Pouncey mentioned the defense and the rest of the offensive line, but the first thing out of his mouth was “they have a great quarterback” and he wasn’t done talking about Philip Rivers.

“No disrespect to any of the guys in Miami,” Pouncey said, via the team’s website. “I enjoyed my career there for seven years with the Miami Dolphins, but to be able to play with an elite guy like this and a Hall of Fame quarterback is something I always dreamed of in my life. I can’t wait. I’m so excited. … I’d tell my guys all the time about the time we played the Chargers a few years ago, and they called his name and he was high-kneeing it out of the tunnel. He had so much excitement I said, ‘That’s the kind of guy I want to be with.’ This is an opportunity of a lifetime and I couldn’t pass it up.”

Pouncey played with four starting quarterbacks in Miami and it doesn’t feel disrespectful to point out that Rivers has a far different profile than Ryan Tannehill, Jay Cutler, Matt Moore and Chad Henne. Now we’ll find out if the change in quarterbacks helps get Pouncey to the playoffs for the second time in his career.