Mike Wallace agrees to deal with Eagles

Getty Images

The Super Bowl champions are adding some deep speed to their passing game.

Free agent wide receiver Mike Wallace has agreed to terms with the Eagles, Peter Schrager of NFL Network reports.

The 31-year-old Wallace was one of the best deep threats in the NFL early in his career with the Steelers, but in recent years with the Dolphins, Vikings and Ravens he hasn’t made as many big plays. Last year he caught 52 passes for 748 yards and four touchdowns.

Wallace was the No. 80 player in our Free Agent Top 100.