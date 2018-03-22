Patriots keep Marquis Flowers

Getty Images

Marquis Flowers is a big fan of the Patriot Way, and he’ll stay in New England for at least another year.

Flowers, a free agent linebacker, has signed a one-year contract extension with the Patriots, his agent told Adam Schefter.

The 26-year-old Flowers was traded to New England last year after previously playing in Cincinnati. The Bengals selected him in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL draft.

Flowers spoke up last month when Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson said the players in New England play in fear, while the players in Philadelphia have more fun. Flowers said Johnson was wrong, saying he loves playing for Bill Belichick and wants to play for a coach who knows how to win.

Now Flowers will spend another year playing for that coach.