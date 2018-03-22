Patriots re-sign LaAdrian Waddle

Getty Images

Two free agent offensive tackles who played for the Patriots in 2017 visited the Cowboys recently, but one of them will be back in New England for the 2018 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are bringing LaAdrian Waddle back on a one-year deal. Cameron Fleming was the other tackle to pay the Cowboys a visit this week.

Waddle joined the Patriots as a waiver claim in 2015 and played one game that season. He bumped that up to two in 2016 and then jumped to 12 games with four starts in place of injured right tackle Marcus Cannon during the 2017 season.

Cannon is expected back, but the Patriots will be looking for a left tackle with Nate Solder leaving to join the Giants as a free agent. They’ve signed former Seahawk Matt Tobin and have 2017 third-round pick Antonio Garcia cleared to return to action after missing all of last season due to blood clots in his lungs.