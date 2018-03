Getty Images

Exclusive rights free agent Shilique Calhoun signed his tender, guaranteeing his return to the Raiders.

Calhoun, 26, was a third-round pick of the Raiders in 2016. He has played 19 games over the past two seasons.

The Raiders waived him after the preseason in 2017 but later signed him to the practice squad. Oakland promoted him to the active roster on October 14.

Calhoun appeared in nine games last season.

He has 11 tackles and half a sack in his career.