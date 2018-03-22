Raiders sign Breno Giacomini

Getty Images

The Raiders announced they have signed unrestricted free agent Breno Giacomini.

Giacomini, 32, has spent time with the Packers, Seahawks, Jets and Texans. The offensive lineman has appeared in 94 career games with 86 starts, including 53 starts the past four seasons.

The Packers made Giacomini a fifth-round pick in 2008.

He started 33 games at right tackle in three seasons with the Seahawks, helping the team win Super Bowl XLVIII.

Giacomini spent last season in Houston, making 16 games at right tackle.