Rams sign Ramik Wilson to one-year deal

The Rams announced a one-year deal with inside linebacker Ramik Wilson.

Wilson played three seasons with the Chiefs after they made him a fourth-round pick out of Georgia in 2015. He has played 30 games in his career.

He was set to become a restricted free agent when the new league year began last week, but the Chiefs declined to place a tender on Wilson. That made him an unrestricted free agent.

Wilson, 25, has 112 tackles, an interception, three pass breakups and a forced fumble in his career.