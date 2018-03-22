Report: Browns, Ravens pursuing Allen Hurns

Getty Images

Wide receiver Allen Hurns didn’t lack for immediate interest after being released by the Jaguars this week and he went to Dallas to visit with the Cowboys on Wednesday.

Hurns was initially slated to visit with the Jets, but changed his plans in light of the snowstorm that hit the area. The Jets and Cowboys reportedly have company in pursuit of Hurns’ signature, however.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Browns and Ravens are also vying for Hurns’ signature on a contract. Both teams have already made moves at receiver this offseason with the Browns trading for Jarvis Landry and the Ravens signing both John Brown and Michael Crabtree.

There’s no word on visits to Baltimore or Cleveland at this point and none will materialize if the Cowboys, Jets or someone else makes the right offer before one can get on the schedule.