Report: Chiefs visiting with Kendall Wright

The Chiefs made a major change to their receiving corps last week when they signed former Bills and Rams wideout Sammy Watkins to kick off free agency.

They may have their eye on another move at the position this week. Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that Kendall Wright will visit with the Chiefs on Thursday.

Wright moved to the Bears last season after five years with the Titans and caught 59 passes for 614 yards to lead the team in both categories. The Bears responded to that by signing a pair of wide receivers in free agency and there hasn’t been any sign that they’re interested in bringing Wright back for another year.

Wright would give the Chiefs, who lost Albert Wilson to the Dolphins as a free agent around the same time they were locking up Watkins, some depth behind Tyreek Hill and the new addition to their passing attack.