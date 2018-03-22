Report: Competition Committee not in favor of 15-yard pass interference

March 22, 2018
NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent believes momentum exists for changing defensive pass interference from a spot foul to a 15-yard penalty. Apparently, however, there’s not enough.

Judy Battista of NFL Media reports that the Competition Committee does not favor the adjustment, and that the committee isn’t expected to recommend the change to owners.

Apart from whether anyone prefers a 15-yard pass interference penalty (I don’t) is the question of why this is suddenly a thing. The NFL typically makes rule changes on a reactive basis, and nothing has happened in recent years to create any sort of outcry for changing the rule.

So, basically, the rule doesn’t need to be fixed, and yet someone apparently wants to break it.

As NFL Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay acknowledged earlier this year on PFT Live, the league always worries about unintended consequences of rule changes. By changing defensive pass interference from a spot foul to a 15-yard penalty, the league would be inviting defensive backs to wipe out receivers who has separation and position on down-the-field throws, knowing that they may say 15, 20, 30 yards or more in field position by taking out a guy who otherwise has a good chance to make a catch.

Consider this impact at the end of a game, when a Hail Mary pass is thrown from, say, the 50. If there’s any chance an offensive player will catch the ball, wipe him out and let them try it again from the 35.

The situation raises a separate issue that seems to be happening more and more frequently. Folks who possibly want to see a given rule change will talk publicly about it, in an apparent effort to influence owners and/or members of the Competition Committee. Why else, for example, would Vincent try to create the impression that the pass interference rule could change if the Competition Committee is opposed to it?

Vincent knows that, ultimately, the owners will decide on this and every other possible rule change. Vincent’s public comments may be aimed at getting some owners to think that coaches and executives not on the Competition Committee want the rule to be changed, in advance of an effort next week during the league meetings to get the owners to act against the advice of the Competition Committee.

However it all plays out, the owners ultimately will decide which rules will or won’t change. Until they do, folks connected to the process may try to put their preferred rule changes in the best position to succeed by, among other things, telling the media that momentum exists for a given change when, in reality, it may not. The owners probably realize this; it’s time for the rest of us to start doing the same.

  1. I don’t watch college football, so someone else please chime in and help me – but how often does a DB outright tackle a WR that’s running by him in college to avoid a huge play? Is this actually a problem? Seems like a scare tactic for those who oppose the change.

  2. Isn’t there enough technology these days where you can move two members of officiating crew to a box, or add more officials and they are part of the team. Then take away challenges, and the officials in the box have the ability to call/review all plays real time and just get more calls correct then we get wrong? It seems like in house video board guys can show the clip or elect not to show a replay long before calls are ironed out on the field, so why couldn’t two officials in an in house replay booth do the same.

  3. As opposed to a bomb from the 50 that results in an automatic first down from the 2?

    In it’s current format, it changes the outcome of games. Maybe keep it in it’s current format but the foul doesnt stop the clock? Something has to change. It’s stupid.

  4. The reason this is a thing is because 50-yard penalties that are often pretty dubious can have quite a big impact on the outcome of a game. Instead of changing the penalty, however, they should make it a reviewable play so we can be sure it was the right call (or non-call). Remember Stefon Diggs being mugged on Thanksgiving and no flag?

    I don’t watch college football, so someone else please chime in and help me – but how often does a DB outright tackle a WR that’s running by him in college to avoid a huge play? Is this actually a problem? Seems like a scare tactic for those who oppose the change.
    I’ve never seen it happen.

  7. this again is about being able to cheat and manipulate ratings by giving the trainling team
    an automatic 70 yard pi call to get back into the game

    peyton manning and the colts started these shenanigans 10 years
    with the help of goodell

    yet another wrong decision

  9. Who would be ok with a 15 yard penalty? What consequence would there be not to trip a guy that burned you 50 yards down the field? Or to pull a guy down deliberately at a hail mary. 15 yard penalty for something that cost the offense 48 yards is not right.

  10. How about this? Pass interference is a “spot of the foul call” inside the final 2 minutes of 1st half and the final 2 minutes of the game. 15 yard penalty other than that.

  11. You could always make pass interference a spot foul during the last 2 minutes of either half to stop DBs from mauling WRs on a Hail Mary.

    I tend to agree though that the rule is good as-is.

  13. Aaron Rodgers rejoices! The key to his success remains intact. When in doubt, just throw the ball deep a bit short of your WR and have him stop, mid-route, get hit by the CB and enjoy the 60 yard gain.

    Worst penalty in football.

  15. Hate to admit it but I like the idea of making it reviewable (like we need more replays). I tend to agree with the posters that this really isn’t a problem in college, so I don’t think it will change the game if they chose to make a change. But I do think the existing rule is part of teams’ playbooks – throw it up in a crowd, have receiver wave arms, flag comes out, 50 yard play. Make it reviewable and you might solve that.

  16. Should be 2 different penalties. A 15-yard variety and a spot foul variety.

    QB underthrows WR deep, WR slows up/stops, CB makes contact = 15 yard penalty
    CB is all over WR, not in step with WR, not looking at the ball = Spot foul

  17. It’s not a problem in college. In fact it works great & really helps the game not be an unwatchable mess. No one wants to see you get the ball 50 yards downfield based on a dubious DPI call that really could have gone either way. And that seems to happen waaayyy too much. I’d rather see less DPI anyway.

    Florio may have a website, but he’s not an expert & is wrong on this topic. 15 yard penalty is the best idea for this.

    Frankly, the college game has a better on field product right not & it’s not close.

  19. Vincent is an old DB so he may have a viewpoint that favors change to 15 yard penalty.
    Refs generally swallow whistles on Hail Mary plays, but the potential does exist for a bad pass interference call on a Hail Mary to change the outcome of a game. Giving up 50 or more yards on a penalty at the end of a game has happened before and will happen again.
    It’s just a matter of whether it is in a high profile game or not.

  20. Consider this impact at the end of a game, when a Hail Mary pass is thrown from, say, the 50 if a defensive player touches the WR in a certain way, interpreted by the official at a CRITICAL part of the game, let them try again from the 1 yard line.

  21. Apart from whether anyone prefers a 15-yard pass interference penalty (I don’t) is the question of why this is suddenly a thing.

    ————-

    Because people are sick of seeing teams get bailed out by the refs on a 50 yard probably uncatchable bomb just because the defender made a tiny bit of contact. Teams are actually coaching receivers to try to initiate contact on these plays over actually catching the ball.

