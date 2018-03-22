Report: Drew Stanton didn’t really visit Cleveland

Getty Images

Drew Stanton did not visit Cleveland after all.

Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal clarified an earlier ESPN report that the Browns hosted the former Cardinals quarterback.

Instead, according to Ulrich, the Browns’ braintrust briefly ran into Stanton while on the West Coast scouting draft prospects. The Browns notified the league of the talk.

So it doesn’t sound as if the Browns have any real interest in Stanton.

They already named Tyrod Taylor the starter for 2018 and are expected to draft a quarterback in the first round, perhaps with the No. 1 overall pick.