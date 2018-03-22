Report: Drew Stanton visited Browns

Getty Images

The Browns already named Tyrod Taylor their starting quarterback for 2018, and they are expected to draft a quarterback in the first round. But that doesn’t mean they’re done kicking the tires on other quarterbacks.

Cleveland hosted free agent Drew Stanton for a visit, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Stanton, 33, spent the past four seasons in Arizona.

The Lions made him a second-round pick in 2007. In his career, Stanton has played 38 games with 17 starts.

He has an 11-6 career record, completing 52.4 percent of his passes for 4,059 yards with 20 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.