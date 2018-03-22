Report: Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks has surgery on ankle

Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks had surgery on his ankle on Thursday, according to Tim McManus of ESPN.com.

Kendricks had the surgery in Green Bay, which indicates a likelihood it was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson. Anderson, who used to be based in Charlotte before moving to Green Bay, is the foot and ankle specialist many NFL teams call upon when surgeries are necessary.

The surgery is only expected to sideline Kendricks a few weeks.

Kendricks has appeared in 85 career games for the Eagles with 74 starts over six seasons with the team.