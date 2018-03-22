Report: Jordan Matthews visited Packers on Thursday

Getty Images

Jordan Matthews is one of the top remaining free agents on the market. He already has visited the Cardinals, and Thursday, Matthews took a trip to Green Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Matthews, 25, was a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2014. They traded him to the Bills in exchange for Ronald Darby last year.

Matthews caught only 25 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown in 10 games before going on injured reserve last season.

He underwent three surgeries last year. He had thumb surgery in early October. In December, Matthews went back underneath the knife for surgeries on his left knee and right ankle.

The Packers released Jordy Nelson last week after signing tight end Jimmy Graham.