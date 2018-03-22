Report: Kevin Pamphile signs one-year deal with Titans

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile signed a one-year deal with the Titans, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

Pamphile, 27, spent his first four seasons in Tampa Bay after the Bucs made him a fifth-round pick. He played left guard and right tackle for the Bucs but is capable of playing all five positions on the line.

Pamphile has played 53 games with 33 starts in his career, including 15 starts at left guard last season.

The Bucs wanted Pamphile back, per Laine, but it came down to a better opportunity for him in Tennessee.