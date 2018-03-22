Report: Marcus Smith signs one-year deal with Seahawks

Getty Images

Defensive end Marcus Smith is returning to the Seahawks on a one-year deal, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports. The contract is worth up to $2.7 million.

He will add depth to the defensive line with the Seahawks having traded Michael Bennett.

Smith, 25, spent his first three seasons in Philadelphia after the Eagles made him a first-round pick. But he played only 37 games with no starts, four sacks and 18 tackles with the Eagles.

He played 14 games last season in Seattle with no starts and made 14 tackles and 2.5 sacks.