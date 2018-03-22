Report: Robert McClain visiting Cardinals

Getty Images

Cornerback Robert McClain played for Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks for a couple of years with the Panthers and could rejoin Wilks in Arizona this season.

Jenna Laine of ESPN reports that McClain is visiting the Cardinals on Thursday. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported this week that the Buccaneers remain interested in retaining McClain after he played 14 games for them last season.

McClain played for the Panthers for 2015 and part of the 2016 season when Wilks was the team’s assistant head coach and defensive backs coach. He had 45 tackles, a half-sack and an interception in 14 games with the team before being released late in the 2016 season.

McClain went on to play for the Chargers that year and moved to the Bucs as a free agent last May.