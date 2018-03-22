Report: Seahawks trade for C.J. Smith nullified

Getty Images

The Browns trade of cornerback C.J. Smith to the Seahawks has been nullified, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Yates did not list a reason.

Smith reverts back to Cleveland, and Seattle will get its conditional 2020 seventh-round pick back.

The Browns had been expected to cut Smith before the trade.

Smith, a South Dakota State product, signed as an undrafted rookie with the Eagles in 2016 and played 10 games. In 2017, he was cut by the Eagles and picked up by the Browns for their practice squad. He was later called up to the active roster and played three games for the Browns.